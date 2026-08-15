PMGSY road landslide in Upper Subansiri kills 3, 1 missing
India
A landslide hit a road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district after nonstop rain, leaving three workers dead and one still missing.
The victims, Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, and Babul Ali, were working under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme.
Markarosh Basumatary is still unaccounted for and feared trapped under the debris.
Sonar Basumatary treated, rescue hampered
Another worker, Sonar Basumatary, was injured and is getting treatment at Daporijo Hospital.
Rescue teams are pushing through blocked roads, heavy debris, and unstable ground to find the missing worker, even as rain keeps making things harder.
Locals are urging authorities to send more help and equipment to speed up rescue efforts and support affected families.