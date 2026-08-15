PMGSY road landslide in Upper Subansiri kills 3, 1 missing

A landslide hit a road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district after nonstop rain, leaving three workers dead and one still missing.

The victims, Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, and Babul Ali, were working under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme.

Markarosh Basumatary is still unaccounted for and feared trapped under the debris.