Jharkhand: Water cannons, lathi charge on students protesting recruitment irregularities

Student leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, urged protesters to remain disciplined.

"The government should listen to us and respond," a student said, according to NDTV.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto also joined the protest with a portrait of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.