Jharkhand: Water cannons, lathi charge on students protesting recruitment irregularities
What's the story
The Jharkhand Police resorted to a lathi charge and used water cannons on student protesters in Ranchi on Monday. The students were marching toward the Vidhan Sabha as part of a gherao protest against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examinations. The protest, which is now in its 17th day, has seen thousands of students from various districts reach Ranchi via trains and buses.
Protest leadership
Hunger strike continues
Student leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, urged protesters to remain disciplined.
"The government should listen to us and respond," a student said, according to NDTV.
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto also joined the protest with a portrait of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.
Unmet demands
6 protesters still on hunger strike
The state government has claimed to have accepted "98% of their demands," but students argue that only three out of 13 tests were canceled. They insist on a CBI probe into alleged irregularities.
Six protesters are still on hunger strike as part of the agitation.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier promised action against those responsible for recruitment test irregularities.
Legal action
ED registers ECIR in JPSC exam irregularities
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations.
This comes amid demands for a CBI probe into the matter.
The state has seen major changes in JPSC leadership, with three members resigning after CID summons over alleged irregularities and paper leaks.