Jharkhand: Water cannons used on students during Vidhan Sabha gherao
What's the story
The Jharkhand Police used water cannons on Monday to disperse student protesters who were trying to breach barricades during a Vidhan Sabha Gherao march in Ranchi. The protest was organized by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha, which alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examinations. Despite multiple rounds of talks with government officials, no resolution was reached, prompting the students to go ahead with their protest plans.
Twitter Post
Police employ water cannon to disperse protesters
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | A student climbs atop Police barricading and dances, as Police use water cannon to disperse student protesters who are taking out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. pic.twitter.com/CUKmBLsMDs— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Protest details
JLKM leader joins march, warns against bloodshed
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto joined the march, carrying a portrait of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.
He has been on a hunger strike for nine days at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the main protest site.
"Despite being on hunger strike, the barbed wires will not be able to stop us," Mahto said during the protest.
He urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren not to resort to police action against protesters and warned against bloodshed during demonstrations.
Legal action
ED probe into alleged JPSC irregularities
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the JPSC.
This comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the allegations that have sparked protests in Ranchi.
The protesters are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into these alleged irregularities.
Security measures
Prohibitory orders imposed around assembly premises
Ahead of the planned 'Vidhan Sabha March,' prohibitory orders were imposed around the assembly premises in Ranchi.
Elaborate security arrangements were made to maintain law and order during the protest.
Barricades were erected at key locations and large numbers of security personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.
The administration has appealed to protesters to maintain peace and follow legal protocols during their demonstration.