Jharkhand: Water cannons used on students during Vidhan Sabha gherao 

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto joined the march, carrying a portrait of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

He has been on a hunger strike for nine days at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the main protest site.

"Despite being on hunger strike, the barbed wires will not be able to stop us," Mahto said during the protest.

He urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren not to resort to police action against protesters and warned against bloodshed during demonstrations.