Police allege Goyal and Chaudhary planned Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad murder
Police say Ketan Agarwal's murder was carefully planned by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.
The two scouted out several locations, including Tiger Point and Visapur Fort, before settling on Lohagad Fort.
They even looked up different ways to commit the crime like poisoning and watched murder conspiracy movies to figure out how not to get caught.
Siya Goyal allegedly stole Agarwal's passport
Investigators believe Goyal visited Lohagad with Agarwal twice in advance to prepare for the crime, and even stole and discarded his passport so their wedding couldn't happen.
The couple had gotten engaged in February, but police say Goyal was already seeing Chaudhary since October 2025.
Both suspects were arrested on June 23, with police treating this as a planned murder rather than an accident.