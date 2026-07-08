Police arrest 2 Muzaffarnagar men accused of Pakistan ISI links
After the arrests, police visited the homes of the two accused, including two men from Muzaffarnagar, Danish (also known as Chand Miyan) and Salman, for allegedly being part of a terror network linked to Pakistan's ISI.
The arrests took place on Monday, and police say they found objectionable materials during the subsequent home visits.
Both men had been staying in Delhi before their arrest.
Families deny charges, investigations underway
The families of Danish and Salman insist the two are innocent.
Danish's mother shared that her son was offered ₹30,000 by a stranger to pick up a package but was caught before anything happened.
Salman's sister said he was simply trying to collect payment for carpentry work when detained.
With Salman's family highlighting financial struggles, they're appealing for the release of their loved ones.
Meanwhile, police in both Delhi and Muzaffarnagar are running separate investigations, with legal action pending further findings.