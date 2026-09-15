Police arrest 7 after 'purification' ritual near BRS president's farmhouse
Seven people have been arrested after a controversial "purification" ritual took place near BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse.
The alleged purification took place on September 8, following a protest by Congress workers and Dalit activists over alleged derogatory remarks made by BRS MLC Tata Madhusudhan about Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.
Participants sprinkled turmeric water at Varadarajapur
The ritual involved sprinkling turmeric water at Varadarajapur near KCR's farmhouse at Erravelly in the district.
After a complaint from the Congress SC wing, police found 15 people were involved, and arrested seven of them in Vijayawada.
They have now been sent to judicial remand, while police are still searching for the others.
Even though Madhusudhan denies any wrongdoing, after perusal of photos, videos, and other available evidence, police found 15 people were involved and arrested seven of them in Vijayawada.