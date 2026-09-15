Police arrest 7 after 'purification' ritual near BRS president's farmhouse

The ritual involved sprinkling turmeric water at Varadarajapur near KCR's farmhouse at Erravelly in the district.

After a complaint from the Congress SC wing, police found 15 people were involved, and arrested seven of them in Vijayawada.

They have now been sent to judicial remand, while police are still searching for the others.

Even though Madhusudhan denies any wrongdoing, after perusal of photos, videos, and other available evidence, police found 15 people were involved and arrested seven of them in Vijayawada.