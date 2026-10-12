Police barricades block tourists to prevent protests against Gyanesh Kumar
Extra security in New Delhi on Sunday meant big changes for tourists hoping to visit spots like India Gate and Connaught Place.
Police set up barricades and rerouted traffic to prevent protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, leaving visitors from places like Bihar, Nigeria, and the United States suddenly blocked from their sightseeing plans.
Tourists improvise amid Lutyens's Delhi closures
With roads closed and routes changed, tourists had to improvise (some even switching travel modes last-minute).
Bodybuilder Ravi Prakash Gupta's train was canceled, so he hopped on a bus instead, only to find his Connaught Place outing disrupted by detours and possible restaurant closures.
For many unfamiliar with Delhi's maze-like streets, just figuring out where they could actually go became a challenge as police presence ramped up across Lutyens's Delhi.