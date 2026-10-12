Police barricades block tourists to prevent protests against Gyanesh Kumar

With roads closed and routes changed, tourists had to improvise (some even switching travel modes last-minute).

Bodybuilder Ravi Prakash Gupta's train was canceled, so he hopped on a bus instead, only to find his Connaught Place outing disrupted by detours and possible restaurant closures.

For many unfamiliar with Delhi's maze-like streets, just figuring out where they could actually go became a challenge as police presence ramped up across Lutyens's Delhi.