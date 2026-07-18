Police believe crude bomb materials caused Rajarhat residential blast
India
An evening explosion shook a residential building in Rajarhat, Kolkata, on Friday, leaving locals rattled but thankfully unhurt.
Police believe crude bomb materials caused the blast and have found explosive remains at the scene.
The area was quickly sanitized by fire services and a bomb squad, and an NIA team might join the probe soon.
CCTV shows Md Shamim instructing youth
CCTV footage shows the explosion happened right after a local youth, on instructions from Md Shamim, alias Salim, left a bag in the room intended to be rented.
The youth thought it just had food items.
Building owner Zulfikar Ansari said Salim had only recently approached to rent the space.
Police are now searching for Salim, who's on the run, while forensic teams collect evidence from the damaged building.