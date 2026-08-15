Police block farmers, khap entering Hansi over Jeevan Kundu killing
India
On Saturday, things got heated in Haryana's Jind district when police stopped farmers and khap representatives from attempting to enter Hansi to demonstrate against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day program.
The protest was sparked by the killing of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu earlier this month.
Gulkani standoff closes Khatakhat toll plaza
Farmers' unions and khap panchayats wanted action against those accused in Kundu's murder, leading to a tense standoff after police blocked them at Gulkani village.
The unrest spread as the Khatakhat toll plaza was also shut on Saturday.
BJP MLA Devender Chaturbhuj Attri condemned the killing and urged people not to blame entire families or communities for one person's actions.