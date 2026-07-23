Police book 12 Congress leaders and workers after BJP protest
India
Things got heated on July 22 when a BJP protest outside the Congress state headquarters turned into a clash.
Police have now booked 12 Congress leaders and workers, saying they threw stones, bottles, and sticks at officers while marching toward the barricades.
The BJP's protest was a reaction to Rahul Gandhi's demonstration outside Prime Minister Modi's house in New Delhi.
Police confirm 15 police personnel injured
15 police personnel were injured, two seriously, during the chaos.
Police say Congress workers ignored calls to stay calm and ended up fighting with officers.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of planning an attack on the Congress office under police watch, claiming that not just party workers but some journalists got hurt too.