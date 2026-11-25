Police book Vinod Arya, Anuj Pundir over Ankita Bhandari chats
A police case has been filed against Vinod Arya, an expelled BJP leader, and lawyer Anuj Pundir for leaking Ankita Bhandari's personal WhatsApp chats.
The complaint came from Ankita's mother, who says this violated her daughter's privacy and dignity.
The case started in Dehradun but has now shifted to Haridwar.
Pulkit Arya convicted in Ankita murder
Ankita, a 19-year-old resort receptionist, was murdered in 2022, a crime that led to life sentences for Arya's son Pulkit and two others last year.
Despite the convictions, expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya reportedly released more than 4,000 pages of Ankita's chats around a press conference after the verdict, claiming his son was wrongly implicated in the murder case due to political pressure.
This move sparked protests in Haridwar over privacy rights.