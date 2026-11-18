Police clash with PTI Berozgar Union outside Sangrur CM residence
Things got heated outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur on Wednesday, as police clashed with members of the PTI Berozgar Union.
The protesters were frustrated about not getting exam dates for long-delayed vacancies.
Baljit Singh, a protester, said they are demanding an examination for the vacancies that were finally released after a long delay.
Candidates paid ₹2,000, threaten more protests
Many candidates say they've already spent ₹2,000 each on application forms, but still have no idea when their exams will happen.
Rimple, another protester, questioned why the exam dates are still not being announced and noted that they are spending ₹2,000 on application forms.
The group has warned they'll ramp up protests if the government keeps delaying.