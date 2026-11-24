Police detain BJP and Hindu office-bearers ahead of Karthigai Deepam
During the Karthigai Deepam festival at Thirupparankundram in Madurai, police detained several Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu outfit office-bearers to stop them from traveling to participate in the Karthigai Deepam festival.
These detentions happened across multiple districts, and strict orders are in place in Madurai to prevent any trouble during the celebrations.
K Kutralanathan detained, criticizes state
One of those detained was K Kutralanathan, state secretary of Hindu Munnani, who was stopped on his way to court.
He criticized the state for targeting festival supporters while leaving others alone, saying his detention made it tough for him and others who just want to celebrate.
The situation highlights ongoing tensions between authorities and festival-goers this year.