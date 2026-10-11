Police detain protesters demanding Gyanesh Kumar resignation at Bangla Sahib
Delhi Police detained a large group of protesters outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib after they were shut out of Jantar Mantar, where they had gathered to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The police reportedly entered the gurdwara despite pushback from its management and, according to one witness, took away around 150 to 200 people who had sought shelter there.
Students demand CEC resignation, gurdwara shelters
Most protesters are students calling for political change, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Even after police action and being shut out of Jantar Mantar, groups like the Cockroach Janta Party say they will keep demonstrating.
Meanwhile, gurdwara staff have stood by their decision to offer peaceful protesters a safe space, with one staff member saying, "Anyone who comes inside the gurdwara is a visitor to us" and that the students "have come to protest, which is their right."