Police fear 4 dead after car falls into Mussoorie gorge
India
A heartbreaking accident happened near Mussoorie on Tuesday, when a car went off the road and fell about 600 meters into a gorge.
Sadly, all four people inside were feared dead, according to police.
The area's tough terrain and thick vegetation have made rescue efforts by the SDRF and ambulance teams really challenging.
SDRF and local police continue recovery
SDRF teams and local police are on site, working to recover the victims and vehicle from the steep gorge.
Officials are also there to oversee rescue operations and handle necessary procedures.
Recovery is ongoing as authorities deal with difficult conditions in the area.