Police find bombs in Pinarayi Vijayan's Dharmadam ahead of count
India
Right before votes are counted for the Kerala assembly elections, police in Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's constituency, found five homemade bombs and over three kilograms of explosive powder during a raid on May 3.
The search happened after a tipoff, adding some last-minute tension to the election countdown.
Man arrested over illegal firecracker production
Police say the explosives were linked to illegal firecracker production, which has been on the rise following restrictions imposed on licensed firecracker shops.
A local man named Nanu has been arrested, and authorities are now investigating who else might be involved and what these materials were meant for.
The case is part of a bigger push to curb unsafe activities in the area.