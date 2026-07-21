Police fire tear gas at NEET leak protesters in Delhi
India
Things got tense at Delhi's Jantar Mantar when police fired tear gas at protesters demanding action over the alleged NEET exam paper leak.
The area was packed with barricades and riot-control vehicles, and both protesters and journalists had to scramble for cover.
Internet shutdown hits Jantar Mantar protesters
With the internet shut down around Jantar Mantar, many protesters struggled to contact their leaders or regroup.
Some even took shelter at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.
Despite all this, protesters kept chanting slogans and holding placards, refusing to back down on their demands for fair exams.