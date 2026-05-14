Police gunman Kuber Dehari uses bullock carts for wedding India May 14, 2026

Kuber Dehari, a police gunman from Narayanpur district, chose bullock carts instead of flashy cars for his wedding procession in Dumartarai village.

Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's call to save fuel, his simple and traditional baraat stood out in an age of big-budget weddings and was praised by Minister Kedar Kashyap for promoting both cost savings and eco-friendly values.