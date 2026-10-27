Police label Ebin Paul's fire outside Kadavumbhagam synagogue terror test
The fire set outside Kochi's Kadavumbhagam Synagogue on October 12 wasn't random; police believe it was a "test case" for larger terror attacks.
The accused, Ebin Paul (32), allegedly set fire to the nearby Blossom Nursery, filmed the act, and then fled.
He has a record of similar incidents and was reportedly following instructions from someone called "Boss" on Telegram.
Ebin Paul's actions funded by cryptocurrency
Investigators found that Paul's actions were funded with cryptocurrency, pointing to organized terror links. Plans for attacks in multiple states have surfaced, showing this wasn't just a one-off event.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad will take over the investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Forensic checks of Paul's phone have uncovered more about his network as he is in judicial custody, and authorities dig deeper into how tech and crypto are being used in these crimes.