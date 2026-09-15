Police link Vijay Kumar murder to Aya Nagar property feud

This is not the first tragedy: the Lohiya family feud has already led to several deaths, including Arun Lohiya last year and Deepak Lohiya's father months later.

Now, a post allegedly by Himanshu Bhau gang was circulating online claiming responsibility for Vijay's murder, which police are investigating.

Vijay's wife Ritu shared her grief over losing him to this cycle of violence, while his uncle spoke about how hard it has hit their family.

The police have set up teams to break this chain of retaliation.