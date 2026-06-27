Police question matchmaker Narendra Mittal over Ketan Agarwal's suspicious death

Police probe Agarwal's alleged Lohagad push

Mittal arranged the match earlier this year, with the engagement happening in Pune.

He told police he could not believe Goyel could be involved, and described both her and Agarwal as respectful people, saying the families never imagined she could be involved in such an incident.

Police are still looking into whether Agarwal was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort by Goyel and Chetan Chaudhary.