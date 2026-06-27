Police question matchmaker Narendra Mittal over Ketan Agarwal's suspicious death
India
Police have questioned Narendra Mittal, the matchmaker who set up Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyel, after Agarwal's suspicious death on June 18.
Mittal is connected to both families and said he just introduced them. He did not know about any other relationships.
The case took a turn when inconsistencies popped up in Goyel's story about what happened.
Police probe Agarwal's alleged Lohagad push
Mittal arranged the match earlier this year, with the engagement happening in Pune.
He told police he could not believe Goyel could be involved, and described both her and Agarwal as respectful people, saying the families never imagined she could be involved in such an incident.
Police are still looking into whether Agarwal was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort by Goyel and Chetan Chaudhary.