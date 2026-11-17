Police: Raju Das, unknown person visited Bhuyans before Duliajan deaths
Police investigating the Duliajan triple murder have learned that Raju Das, a longtime tenant of the Bhuyan family, and an unknown person visited the victims shortly before their deaths.
The Bhuyans, Chandra Kanta (a retired Oil India Limited employee), his wife Eliza, and daughter Niharika, were found dead in their locked home on Sunday evening after a neighbor noticed something was wrong and called authorities.
Raju Das's father detained, 2 sought
Investigators are now searching for Das and the person accompanying him, who have gone missing.
Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said they are working to piece together what happened that day, especially since Duliajan is the headquarters of Oil India Limited.
Das's father has been detained for questioning as police try to track down the persons being traced and bring answers to this troubling case.