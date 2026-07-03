Police recover Maruti Brezza reportedly bought with Ram Mandir funds
Police have recovered a Maruti Brezza SUV that was reportedly bought using donations embezzled from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
The car belonged to Abhishek Shukla, whose brother Avinash is one of the main accused.
During Avinash's 13-hour questioning, he pointed out places where the stolen money was distributed, helping investigators trace the funds.
Ram Mandir probe widens, 200Cr missing
The SUV discovery has pushed police to check if more temple donations were used for personal purchases.
So far, eight people handling donations have been arrested and ₹20.39 lakh has been retrieved from Avinash.
Authorities are still searching for missing cash worth ₹200 crore, as well as gold, silver, and religious items.
With Champat Rai, the former general secretary of the temple trust, resigning amid calls for legal action, many are now asking tough questions about transparency in religious institutions.