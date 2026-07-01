Police recover over ₹1cr from Ayodhya Ram temple theft suspects
India
A major theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has been cracked, with police recovering over ₹1 crore in cash, gold, and even some foreign currency from those involved.
Several accused, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, and Manish Kumar Yadav, were caught with lakhs in cash and valuables.
FIRs have been filed under anti-corruption laws.
Accused allegedly stashed donations in washrooms
The accused allegedly admitted to taking donations while counting offerings and showed police where they'd hidden the loot, even stashing money in temple washrooms to dodge CCTV cameras before sneaking it out.
With these discoveries, the temple trust has moved up its meeting to July 6 to discuss ongoing concerns about donation handling and possible action against key members.