Police recover unlicensed pistols linked to Yuvraj Singh Manchanda killing
Police just made a big move in the Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder case. They have recovered two unlicensed pistols linked to his killing.
Manchanda, a real estate sales professional, was allegedly killed on September 6 and found days later in a Gurugram drain.
Investigators say the guns may have come from a government official in Uttar Pradesh.
Anya Vats and Sanyam Sachdeva arrested
Two suspects, former colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva, are now under arrest.
The pair had earlier been booked in three other cases of cheating, impersonation and assault in Delhi and Greater Noida, and first connected with Manchanda through social media before reconnecting last December for supposed business deals.
Police confirmed these meetings using technical evidence, and Manchanda's fiance and family also knew about the accused.
The investigation is still underway as police look into where the weapons really came from.