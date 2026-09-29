Police recover unlicensed pistols linked to Yuvraj Singh Manchanda killing

Two suspects, former colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva, are now under arrest.

The pair had earlier been booked in three other cases of cheating, impersonation and assault in Delhi and Greater Noida, and first connected with Manchanda through social media before reconnecting last December for supposed business deals.

Police confirmed these meetings using technical evidence, and Manchanda's fiance and family also knew about the accused.

The investigation is still underway as police look into where the weapons really came from.