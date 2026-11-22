Two teenage girls, 14 and 15, who went missing from Gopiganj while heading to school, have been rescued in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh.

Police stepped in after a complaint by the mother of the 14-year-old girl and rescued the girls on November 20.

Sadly, medical checks confirmed they had been assaulted.

Two men aged between 22 and 24 have been arrested and are now in judicial custody after charges under Section 64(1) of the BNS and the POCSO Act were added.