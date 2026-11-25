Police restrict South Mumbai parking November 26 for 26/11 memorial
Heads up if you're driving in South Mumbai on November 26!
The city's traffic police are putting parking restrictions in place from 12am to 10am for the November 26 memorial event at the police commissioner's office, which will be attended by the Maharashtra governor.
Only ambulances, police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, VIP vehicles and those belonging to other service providers have been exempted from the parking restrictions.
Three streets and market parking restricted
Parking won't be allowed on the northbound stretch of Dr. D.N. Road (from BMC HQ to Crawford Market), Mahapalika Marg, and L.T. Marg (Metro Junction to Badshah Hotel).
Plus, both parking lots at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market will be closed for the morning.
These changes help make space for the annual memorial program commemorating the victims and martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks; the Maharashtra governor will gather to pay their respects.