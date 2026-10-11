Police stop farmers heading to Delhi for CJP, sit-in follows
On Saturday, police stopped hundreds of farmers trying to reach Delhi for a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), while BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also called on affiliated farmers to join.
Things got tense at Chapargarh village and the Yamuna Expressway toll, with farmers clashing with police and then staging a sit-in, raised slogans.
Kisan groups demand detained leaders' release
BKU national general secretary and state spokesperson Pawan Khatana called the police action "the murder of democracy" and said "The government should have listened to them instead of stopping them."
Members of the Kisan Sabha and Kisan Ekta Sangh staged a demonstration outside a Greater Noida high-rise, demanding the release of detained farmer leaders and activists and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.