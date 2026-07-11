Police suspect Prashanth attacked family before suicide in Bengaluru
India
A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Bengaluru's Kottigepalya this week, where four family members, Mangalamma, 55, Nanjamma, 65, Satish, 50, and Prashanth, 34, were found dead at home.
Early police findings suggest Prashanth may have attacked the others before dying by suicide.
Forensics are working to understand what led to this tragedy.
Investigators probe mental health, await forensics
Investigators are exploring all possible reasons, including reports of Prashanth's mental health struggles.
According to his father, Chikkanna, there were no signs of conflict the night before and everything seemed normal when he left for work that morning.
The case is still open as police await forensic results for more answers.