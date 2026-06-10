Police suspend 10 after Jaipur blaze kills at least 8
India
After a tragic fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Jaipur's Kho Nagorian area on June 9, which killed at least eight people (including a child), the city's police chief has suspended 10 officers for negligence, including the local station house officer.
Jaipur crackdown on illegal firecracker units
This isn't the first suspension: two other officials were already sidelined earlier.
The incident has sparked a citywide crackdown on illegal firecracker units, with police hunting for main suspects Firoz, who allegedly sourced firecrackers and explosive materials from Delhi and brought them to Jaipur, and Yakoob, the building owner.
Authorities are now inspecting factories across Jaipur to prevent anything like this from happening again.