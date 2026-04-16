Police sweep Chandigarh schools after bomb threat emails amid hoaxes
India
On Thursday, several schools in Chandigarh got bomb-threat emails, which led to quick action from police and security teams.
Bomb squads and sniffer dogs checked the campuses thoroughly.
This is just the latest in a string of similar hoaxes hitting schools across Punjab and Haryana.
Hoax threats hit Patiala, Moga schools
Recently, schools in Patiala and Moga faced the same kind of fake threats.
Even though these turned out to be hoaxes too, they've pushed authorities to step up security at educational institutions.
Meanwhile, keeping students safe is everyone's top priority.