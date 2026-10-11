Police to question Vivek Express passengers in Himashree Boro probe

Boro, a student from Assam, was traveling for a dance event when she boarded the train on October 5; her body was discovered two days later.

Investigators have found a video she sent to a friend about overcrowding in her coach and are checking if her death was accidental or involved foul play.

There is also concern over why railway officials were not notified, with a Rail Madad complaint reportedly lodged by the victim or her family members about possible negligence by authorities.