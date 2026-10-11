Police to question Vivek Express passengers in Himashree Boro probe
The probe into 21-year-old Himashree Boro's mysterious death is moving forward, with police set to question passengers from the Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express.
Officers are reaching out to eyewitnesses, hoping their accounts will help piece together what happened before Boro's body was found near the tracks.
Boro video, Rail Madad complaint examined
Boro, a student from Assam, was traveling for a dance event when she boarded the train on October 5; her body was discovered two days later.
Investigators have found a video she sent to a friend about overcrowding in her coach and are checking if her death was accidental or involved foul play.
There is also concern over why railway officials were not notified, with a Rail Madad complaint reportedly lodged by the victim or her family members about possible negligence by authorities.