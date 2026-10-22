Polish PM Donald Tusk calls Narendra Modi 'beacon of hope'
India
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "beacon of hope" as the two met in New Delhi to boost their countries' partnership.
Their talks focused on teaming up in defense, space, and nuclear energy, with Tusk sharing his pride in 35 years of economic progress and his friendship with Modi.
Leaders agree to strengthen bilateral ties
Modi welcomed Tusk warmly, recalling how his 2024 trip to Poland brought the two nations closer.
Both leaders agreed to keep building on shared values and recent progress, aiming for even stronger ties and more collaboration in key areas that matter for both countries.