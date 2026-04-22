Polymarket: over $2 million wagered on West Bengal, BJP 52% India Apr 22, 2026

The West Bengal state election is getting global attention, not just from voters, but from international bettors too.

On Polymarket, a U.S.-based prediction platform, over $2 million has been wagered, making this the most-traded Indian state election ever on the site.

Right now, traders are giving the BJP a slight edge with a 52% chance of winning, while Mamata Banerjee's TMC isn't far behind at 47%.