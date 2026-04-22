Polymarket: over $2 million wagered on West Bengal, BJP 52%
India
The West Bengal state election is getting global attention, not just from voters, but from international bettors too.
On Polymarket, a U.S.-based prediction platform, over $2 million has been wagered, making this the most-traded Indian state election ever on the site.
Right now, traders are giving the BJP a slight edge with a 52% chance of winning, while Mamata Banerjee's TMC isn't far behind at 47%.
Foreign bets dominate despite Indian illegality
Even though betting on elections is illegal in India, that hasn't stopped people abroad from joining in.
Most bets are coming from the US and Europe where these prediction markets are allowed or operate in a legal gray zone.
The vote counting happens on May 4, so expect more buzz as results get closer!