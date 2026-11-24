Pon Radhakrishnan and Rama Srinivasan arrested over Uthipillaiyar temple lamp
Around 300 people, including BJP leaders Pon Radhakrishnan and Rama Srinivasan, were arrested in Thirupparankundram on Tuesday.
They were protesting after local officials ignored a Supreme Court order about where to light a ceremonial lamp at the Uthipillaiyar Temple.
Protesters refused to leave, brief scuffles
Things escalated when protesters saw the lamp lit at the usual spot instead of the new one, sparking chants against authorities.
Police tried to clear the road, but many refused to leave.
There were some scuffles during arrests, but no major violence was reported.
Fewer people showed up since several protest leaders had already been detained earlier, and police and emergency crews were on site.