Authorities quickly disinfected the area and ramped up surveillance, especially at border checkpoints since Kerala recently reported similar outbreaks.

Thankfully, there haven't been any unusual deaths among domestic poultry, so no culling is planned right now.

S. Chitra, Coimbatore Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, says there is no need to panic, but farmers are being asked to keep an eye on their birds and report anything odd.

Environmental samples are also being collected to help prevent further spread.