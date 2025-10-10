Pondicherry University students protest over sexual harassment complaints
On Thursday night, Pondicherry University students gathered to protest what they say was poor handling of sexual harassment complaints.
Led by the Students Federation of India (SFI), they called for a new Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), saying the current one wasn't ensuring justice.
The situation escalated near the Administrative Block, where police detained at least 10 students for allegedly breaking a court order on protest zones.
Inquiry finds harassment claims unsubstantiated
After the protests, the university agreed to reconstitute the ICC and share meeting minutes with students.
However, an internal inquiry said the harassment claims were unsubstantiated, which reportedly fueled more frustration.
Meanwhile, a Congress delegation met the Lieutenant Governor asking for a proper inquiry.
The university insists it has a zero-tolerance policy, but students express a desire for real accountability and justice for those affected.