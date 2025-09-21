Pong Dam overflows; Punjab on alert as water released

BBMB is releasing extra water

To ease pressure, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is releasing extra water from the dam, but heavy inflow from monsoon streams is still pushing river levels up.

At Kapurthala's Dhilwan gage point, the Beas is flowing high enough to worry folks living downstream—especially in low-lying areas like Sangra and Muhammadabad, where waterlogging is already a problem.

District authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will adjust releases as needed.