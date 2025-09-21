Pong Dam overflows; Punjab on alert as water released
Pong Dam's water level on the Beas River has gone over its safe limit, raising real concerns about flooding in parts of Punjab.
As of Saturday evening, the reservoir hit 1,393.43 feet—above its max capacity—mainly because of continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu districts.
BBMB is releasing extra water
To ease pressure, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is releasing extra water from the dam, but heavy inflow from monsoon streams is still pushing river levels up.
At Kapurthala's Dhilwan gage point, the Beas is flowing high enough to worry folks living downstream—especially in low-lying areas like Sangra and Muhammadabad, where waterlogging is already a problem.
District authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will adjust releases as needed.