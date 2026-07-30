Poonch J&K school guideline against tilak bindi mehendi sparks protests
India
A local school in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, sparked protests after reportedly telling students not to wear religious symbols like tilak, bindi, or mehendi.
Groups including Sanatan Dharam Sabha, VHP, and Bajrang Dal gathered outside the police station, asking for action against the principal.
Principal apologizes after education department summons
The Education Department called in the principal, who expressed regret and publicly apologized, saying the school sincerely apologized if its guideline had hurt anyone's sentiments.
He said there was no intention to disrespect any beliefs.