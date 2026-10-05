Possible pneumonic plague in Russia, India need not worry
A possible case of pneumonic plague has popped up in Russia, leading health officials there to investigate.
The infection may have caused the death of a lab worker, but experts like Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener of the Research Cell at the Kerala State Indian Medical Association (IMA), say there's no reason for India to worry right now.
Contact tracing is already underway.
Pneumonic plague severe but treatable
Pneumonic plague is a serious lung infection that can be deadly within 24 hours if untreated.
The good news? Modern medicine has antibiotics and preventive measures available.
Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener of the Research Cell at the Kerala State Indian Medical Association (IMA), says, "There's really no need for any panic here. From India's standpoint, this is a matter that's occurring in another country. There is really no risk of someone traveling this far carrying this bacteria."
Symptoms usually include fever, headache, weakness, and trouble breathing.