Power line snapped near Narsinghpur, Gurugram causes 16-km NH-48 jam
India
A power line snapped near Narsinghpur, Gurugram on Saturday afternoon, causing a huge 16-km traffic jam on NH-48.
The break tripped the system and left parts of the city without power and caused a massive traffic jam during afternoon traffic.
Thousands stuck, outage hit 10 feeders
Police set up emergency barricades and rerouted cars through alternate roads like Sohna Road and KMP Expressway to clear things up by 6pm
Still, thousands, including five ambulances, were stuck for hours.
The outage hit 10 local power feeders, affecting homes and businesses nearby.
Some areas got electricity back after switching circuits, but full repairs were set to go overnight since officials blamed overloading and heat for the breakdown.