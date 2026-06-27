Powerful 6.2-magnitude Hindu Kush quake rattles Jammu Kashmir Delhi NCR
India
A strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday evening, with tremors reaching Jammu and Kashmir and even parts of the Delhi NCR.
The quake was pretty deep, 210km underground, which meant people definitely felt the shaking, but there wasn't much risk of major damage at the surface.
No injuries or serious damage reported
Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries or serious damage so far in Jammu and Kashmir or other affected areas.
Authorities are keeping an eye on things and have asked everyone to stay calm and take basic precautions.
For those curious, the Hindu Kush region is known for its frequent earthquakes since it sits right where two massive tectonic plates meet.