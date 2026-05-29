Powerful storm batters Jalaun Uttar Pradesh, kills 2, 23 animals
India
A powerful storm swept through Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, leaving two people dead and at least seven injured.
The storm also caused major damage: 23 animals died and 45 houses were hit hard.
It was a tough night for many families in the area.
UP provides 4L per bereaved family
The Uttar Pradesh government is stepping in with ₹4 lakh for each bereaved family and over ₹12 lakh in total aid for those affected.
Local officials are making sure emergency help, medical care, and power restoration reach everyone who needs it.