Prabhakar allegedly killed family in Mandya, blamed Shakti bus scheme
India
A heartbreaking incident in Mandya, Karnataka, saw 65-year-old Prabhakar was alleged to have killed his wife, Jyothi, 55, and son, Santosh, 30, before dying by suicide on June 9.
In a note, Prabhakar said mounting debt and a failing business pushed him to this step, blaming the state's Shakti scheme, which gives women free bus rides, for pulling customers away from local shops like his.
Daughter-in-law found bodies, police probe finances
Police say Prabhakar acted early in the morning, then ended his own life at his shop.
His daughter-in-law, Meghana, married to Santosh just six weeks ago, found them and called for help.
Investigators are now looking into how financial stress built up for Prabhakar and what exactly led to this tragedy.