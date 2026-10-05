Pradeep arrested for allegedly killing wife Sonia in JJ Colony
India
A biryani seller named Pradeep, 36, was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife, Sonia, 30, to death in Southwest Delhi's JJ Colony.
Police say the incident happened on September 27 after a heated argument over Pradeep's suspected affair.
The couple, married since 2017, have two sons.
Pradeep caught in Dwarka Sector 20
After the attack near Kali Mata Mandir, Pradeep fled the crime scene.
He was finally caught in Dwarka Sector 20 on October 2 after a tip to the crime branch.
Investigators are still searching for the weapon used in the crime.