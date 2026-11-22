Prakash Mahajan offers ₹5L bounty on Ravi Hanj in Athani
A protest in Karnataka took a serious turn when Lingayat leader Prakash Mahajan publicly offered ₹5 lakh to anyone who kills author Ravi Hanj.
Mahajan made this announcement in Athani, sharing his phone number and urging action against Hanj for allegedly making disrespectful remarks about 12th-century reformer Basaveshwara.
Book seized, Hanj arrested in Kerala
The controversy started after Hanj released a book and made comments on Basava philosophy, sparking statewide protests.
The Karnataka government seized the book and arrested Hanj in Kerala.
While Mahajan pushed for harsh action, protest organizer Prabhu Channabasava Swami strongly condemned the bounty offer and asked people not to be provoked by such statements.