Pralhad Joshi launches NTA review amid alleged NEET-UG leak
Pralhad Joshi, the new education minister, just held his first meeting to look into how the National Testing Agency (NTA) runs things.
The main focus was making exams fairer and simpler and finding better ways to support students, especially after all the buzz around the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and over a month of delays in releasing provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026 session.
Pralhad Joshi seeks robust transparent exams
The meeting brought together key officials like NTA Director General Abhishek Singh and Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi.
Afterward, Joshi shared that their goal is a robust, transparent, and credible examination ecosystem that serves the aspirations of every student.
Interestingly, though, hot topics like the delayed UGC-NET provisional answer keys weren't directly addressed this time.