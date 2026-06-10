Pramod Mutalik criticizes K.S. Bhagawan over Lord Ram parentage
India
Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Mutalik has called out writer K.S. Bhagawan for his recent comments about Lord Ram's parentage, saying such statements hurt Hindu beliefs and go against the spirit of the Constitution.
Mutalik warned that if authorities don't step in, his group will take action themselves.
Mutalik praises Karnataka CM's Hindu respect
He also spoke about Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, noting that Shivakumar respects Hindu traditions more than the previous chief minister.
Mutalik hopes the new government will treat all castes and communities fairly going forward.