Pramod Mutalik criticizes K.S. Bhagawan over Lord Ram parentage India Jun 10, 2026

Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Mutalik has called out writer K.S. Bhagawan for his recent comments about Lord Ram's parentage, saying such statements hurt Hindu beliefs and go against the spirit of the Constitution.

Mutalik warned that if authorities don't step in, his group will take action themselves.