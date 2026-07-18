Pramod Nautiyal and Rajendra Chauhan arrested in Badrinath donations probe
Two officials from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee have been arrested after an investigation into missing donations at Badrinath Dham.
Pramod Nautiyal and Rajendra Chauhan are accused of working together to take money and valuables meant for the temple.
Nautiyal, an accused official, was picked up on July 12, while Chauhan (who oversaw counting offerings) was arrested on July 17.
CCTV allegedly shows Chauhan removing valuables
Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from late June that allegedly shows Rajendra Chauhan taking out cash, jewelry, and gold coins during donation counts, and the investigation revealed that Pramod Nautiyal removed currency notes, gold and silver coins, a Shaligram stone, and a packet of saffron.
Witnesses backed up these findings.
Nautiyal had already been suspended earlier this month for misconduct.