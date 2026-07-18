Pramod Nautiyal and Rajendra Chauhan arrested in Badrinath donations probe

Two officials from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee have been arrested after an investigation into missing donations at Badrinath Dham.

Pramod Nautiyal and Rajendra Chauhan are accused of working together to take money and valuables meant for the temple.

Nautiyal, an accused official, was picked up on July 12, while Chauhan (who oversaw counting offerings) was arrested on July 17.