Backed by a ₹250 crore Innovation Fund, the Goa AI Mission 2027 will set up AI labs in up to 50 government schools and train 500 teachers.

There's also an initiative to develop Konkani-language AI tools and help local businesses use more AI.

Plus, new schemes will support startups with resources and encourage ethical innovation, so there are opportunities whether you want to learn, teach, or launch something of your own.