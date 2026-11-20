Pramod Sawant unveils Goa AI Policy 2026 to train 50,000
Goa just rolled out its new AI Policy 2026, aiming to train 50,000 graduates in artificial intelligence by 2030.
Announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the plan puts a big focus (and most of the budget) on helping young people build real tech skills for future jobs.
Goa's ₹250cr fund backs AI mission
Backed by a ₹250 crore Innovation Fund, the Goa AI Mission 2027 will set up AI labs in up to 50 government schools and train 500 teachers.
There's also an initiative to develop Konkani-language AI tools and help local businesses use more AI.
Plus, new schemes will support startups with resources and encourage ethical innovation, so there are opportunities whether you want to learn, teach, or launch something of your own.